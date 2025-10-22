UK teenager bags life imprisonment over classmate’s murder

Mohammed Khan, a 15-year-old boy, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a British court for murdering his classmate, Harvey Willgoose, during lunch break at All Saints Catholic High School in the United Kingdom.

Khan was sentenced after being found guilty of stabbing Harvey, also 15 years old, twice in the chest outside their school cafeteria, resulting in the boy’s death.

The teenager, who had previously admitted to manslaughter but denied committing murder during the February incident, was convicted by a majority verdict of 11 to one at Sheffield Crown Court.

During sentencing on Wednesday, the presiding judge, Justice Ellenbogen, told Khan that his “senseless acts have had a devastating effect.”

“Harvey’s family is haunted by the CCTV footage of the events of that day, and exhausted by the trauma in their lives, in which his absence is felt every day.”

“It is clear that Harvey was a popular pupil whom students and teachers held in affection. Their lives, too, have been blighted by your actions, which have affected them deeply and will continue to do so.”

Justice Ellenbogen added that Khan had a “long-standing interest in weapons,” and images found on his mobile phone showed him posing with hunting-style knives, a machete, and a hammer.

She also noted that the teenager had a “long-standing inability to manage your anger,” referencing three separate school incidents between November 2024 and January 2025 in which he became angry and aggressive.

The judge ordered that Khan serve a minimum term of 16 years, minus time already spent in custody, amounting to approximately 15 years and three months.

Speaking outside the court, Harvey Willgoose’s mother, Caroline, said she was relieved that the case had concluded.

“I feel like a big weight’s been lifted off my shoulders, to be honest. He [Khan] doesn’t look like he’s sorry, but I just hope that’s his mask.”