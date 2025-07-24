UK student bags 7yrs jail term over £100m fraud

A United Kingdom (UK) court has sentenced a 21-year-old university student, Ollie Holman, to a seven-year jail term for engaging in an online scam, defrauding unsuspecting victims of £100 million.

Holman was sentenced after pleading guilty to selling kits that contained fraudulent webpages designed to dupe firms and individuals into filling in personal and financial information to rob them of their funds.

The Prosecutor, Sarah Jennings, who relayed that Holman pleaded guilty to the seven-count charge filed against him, disclosed that the convict acted with greed and profited handsomely from the illegal enterprise.

She added that the convict used the proceeds to fund his lavish lifestyle at the detriment of countless individuals and businesses.

Jennings, at the Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, held that the offender, who was arrested following a search at his dorm room in the University in Canterbury in October 2023, created and sold 1,052 kits which provided webpages with built-in scripts which enabled access to bank account details of the victims which include 69 financial institutions, charity organizations and large firms across 24 countries.

“Following his arrest, he continued to use his Telegram channel to communicate with his customers until a second arrest at his London address in May 2024,” the prosecutor said