UK shuts down visa application centres ahead 2023 election

Ahead of 2023 general election scheduled to kick off on Saturday, the United Kingdom (UK) government has shut down its Visa Application Centres (VACs) in Abuja, Ikeja, and Victoria Island in Lagos State.

It said that the VACs would remain under lock for four days, Friday 24th February, and Monday 27th February, when the election would have been completed.

The High Commission disclosed this on Tuesday through an official statement released on its official social media handle on Tuesday, stressing that the decision were part of its compliance with the Federal Government directives

According to the statement, No VAC appointments will be booked on these days and customers will not be able to access the VAC to collect documents/passports.

“Customers have the option to purchase the Keep my Passport and Courier return services in advance of the VAC closure, in order to retain their passport during the period of closure.

“UKVI will continue to make decisions on all visa applications. Priority Visa (PV) services remain available. Super Priority Visa (SPV) services will be suspended on Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd because the next working day opening is not until Tuesday 28th

“Customers should not attend the VAC unless they have been contacted by TLS to do so. The British High Commission Offices are not involved in visa decision-making and do not hold passports and so are unable to assist”.

