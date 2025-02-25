UK sanctions Rwanda over DR Congo invasion

Rwanda faces diplomatic isolation after the British Government imposed sanctions and suspended aid over its role in the conflict-ravaged Democratic Republic of Congo.

The sanction which aims at pressuring Rwanda to withdraw its force from Congo includes, the suspension of direct bilateral aid to the government, a limit on trade promotion activities and a cessation of high-level diplomatic engagement with the country.

In a statement released by the UK government on Tuesday, Rwanda was ordered to stop supporting the M23 rebel group, which has forcefully captured the Goma and Bukavu regions of the Francophone country.

While stating that about a million people have been recently displaced in eastern DRC, the government described Rwanda’s force and M23 offensives into the region as an unacceptable violation of DRC’s sovereignty, and a breach of the UN Charter.

Earlier, the UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, met with President Felix Tshisekedi in Kinshasa and President Paul Kagame in Kigali following the government’s concern about the situation in eastern DRC.

During the meeting, Lammy urged both leaders to engage meaningfully and in good faith with African-led peace processes to find a lasting political solution.

He said, “Over hundreds of thousands are in desperate need of lifesaving support. There is a responsibility on all parties to protect the people of eastern DRC who have suffered so much in this conflict”

“The UK calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, humanitarian access, respect for international humanitarian law, meaningful engagement with African-led peace processes, and the withdrawal of all Rwanda Defence Forces from Congolese territory.

“Until significant progress is made, the UK will cease high-level attendance at events hosted by the Government of Rwanda, limit trade promotion activity with Rwanda and Pause direct bilateral financial aid to the Government of Rwanda, excluding support to the poorest and most vulnerable” Lammy said.