UK records 1,325 COVID-19 death in 24hrs

Atleast 1,325 persons have been confirmed to have died after contracting COVID-19 in United Kingdom (UK), becoming the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

According to government, 68,053 COVID-19 cases were recording within same period and that the case has surged to more than 2.95 million and the total number of deaths reached 79,833.

The British government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies also announced yesterday, said that the country was experiencing an increase in its estimate of the R value to between 1 and 1.4, up from its previous estimate of between 1.1 and 1.3.

The R value shows how quickly coronavirus spreads, with a value of 1.4 meaning for every ten people infected, they go on to infect 14 more.

Meanwhile, London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” in the capital due to rising coronavirus cases that were “putting immense pressure on an already stretched NHS [National Health Service].”

Khan, in an interview with newsmen, said he was “declaring a major incident because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point. It’s like a theatre of war. Unless we reduce the spread, the NHS will run out of beds”.