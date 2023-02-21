UK recommends new taxes regime to Buhari’s successor

The United Kingdom (UK) has recommended that President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor must raise taxation level, in order to generate revenue for infrastructure and other projects across Nigeria.

Aside from that, it also recommended that Nigeria’s next president must remove the fuel subsidy, to reduce the Federal Government’s annual spending on non-infrastructure.

The High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, who listed the recommendations on Tuesday for Nigeria’s next president, added that the country’s new leader must also work on stabilising the foreign exchange.

While responding to questions on a popular television interview, Laing stressed that these were major key areas that Buhari’s successor must focus on to get the country on the track that its citizens yearn for.

She said: “There are two or three key decisions that the incoming president must take. Number one is to remove the fuel subsidy which is draining but to do it in a way that protects poor people,” the British envoy said during his appearance on the show.

“Secondly is to tackle the multiple exchange rates or else businesses just will not invest in this country if they can’t secure their foreign exchange. And three, raise taxes. You have one of the lowest tax ratios in the modern world. And without raising revenue, you can’t invest in public services. And public services, infrastructure, education is key to the future.”

According to her, the next government should also embrace inclusiveness and ensure youths and women are prioritized through policies and programme that would bring desired development to Nigerians.

She argued that “a strong inclusive team” will help the next Nigerian leader to tackle the country’s “pretty enormous challenges”.

For her, the next president should equally “bring all that talent together and reach out to other political parties”.

The British High Commissioner who said her country is keenly watching the next elections decried the rising levels of violence in the leadup to this month’s exercise.

“There is a worrying round of insecurity and violence. In this pre-election period, the number of incidents is higher than in the last election,” she said, expressing concerns about safety after the elections.

“That’s one of my fears and worries but assuming we can get through that, the future looks bright for Nigeria with the incoming president – whoever it is – tackling these challenges [facing the country],” she said.

“The UK, like most of the international community, wants Nigeria to succeed.”

