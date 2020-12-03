UK priorities octogenarians, others for COVID-19 vaccination

The United Kingdom (UK) has disclosed that elderly people in care homes and care home staff have been placed top of the priority list, followed by over-80s and health and care staff for the newly approved coronavirus vaccine when the country begins vaccinations.

This is coming after the UK become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for mass vaccination.

Britain’s medicines regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said that the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against COVID-19 illness, has passed all clinical evaluations and proven safe to be rolled out and administered on humans.

Also the vaccine producer, Pfizer while assuring that the vaccine would change the pandemic story, noted that the first doses are already on their way to the UK, with 800,000 more to follow in the coming days.

On his part, the UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, said that the National Health Service would contact people and rolled out modalities for the vaccination.

He explained that since hospitals have facilities to store the vaccine at -70C, as required, the first vaccinations for care home staff, NHS staff and patients would likely take place there to prevent wastage.