UK prime minister may resign over sex, other scandals

Boris Johnson may announce his resignation as British Prime Minister following the resignation of eight ministers over his alleged sex and other political scandals.

Eight ministers, including two secretaries of state, resigning in the last two hours, an isolated and powerless Johnson was set to bow to the inevitable and declare his was stepping down later

Confirming the development on Thursday, his Downing Street office confirmed that Johnson would make a statement to the country on his resignation.

After days of battling for his job, Johnson was said to have been abandoned by all but a handful of allies after the latest in a series of scandals broke their willingness to support him.

Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party, Justin Tomlinson said that Boris’s resignation was inevitable and that it would help address important issues in the country

“His resignation was inevitable,” “As a party we must quickly unite and focus on what matters. These are serious times on many fronts

The Conservatives will now have to elect a new leader, a process which could take about two months.

In a sign of his evaporating support over one of the most turbulent 24 hours in recent British political history, Johnson’s finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi, was said to have called on his boss to resign.

“This is not sustainable and it will only get worse: for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country, “You must do the right thing and go now.” he said.

Some of those that remained in post, including defence minister Ben Wallace, said they were only doing so because they had an obligation to keep the country safe.

As gathered, there had been so many ministerial resignations that the government was facing paralysis.

The ebullient Johnson came to power nearly three years ago, promising to deliver Britain’s departure from the European Union and rescue it from the bitter wrangling that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum.

