UK predicts more Africans, Indian, others death from Covid-19

By NewsDesk,

The United Kingdom has predicted that more people of African, Indian, Bangladeshi, and Pakistani descent would die from the deadly coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country, than its white residents.

It said that research results suggest that people of ethnic descent resident in the country would make up more of its coronavirus casualties than caucasian persons due to a higher predisposition to the disease.

The Office for National Statistics revealed to newsmen on Thursday that the risk of death from Covid-19 was significantly higher in some ethnic races than in white people.

It said that data on the global pandemic had shown that people of African descent were four times more likely to die from coronavirus related complications than their white counterparts.

“The risk of death involving the coronavirus (COVID-19) among some ethnic groups is significantly higher than that of those of White ethnicity,”

“Black males are 4.2 times more likely to die from a COVID-19-related death and Black females are 4.3 times more likely than White ethnicity males and females,”

“People of Bangladeshi and Pakistani, Indian, and Mixed ethnicities also had statistically significant raised risk of death involving COVID-19 compared with those of White ethnicity”.