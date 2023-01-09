UK police releases Atiku’s campaign director hours after arrests

The United Kingdom (UK) police has released the founder of DAAR Communications, Deputy Director-General, Technical and Systems of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Raymond Dokpesi, hours after his arrest in the country.

Dokpesi was said to have been arrested on arrival at the London Heathrow Airport while trying to link up with the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who was in the country on an invitation by the UK government.

The management of DAAR Communications confirmed his release through a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, just as it described the arrest as an incident.

The media entrepreneur had arrived via Frankfurt from Abuja on a Lufthansa airlines flight when he was invited off the plane before other passengers disembarked, the management said.

“Dokpesi was delayed at the airport for some hours before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.

“His visit to the United Kingdom is not unconnected to the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by the British government to share perspectives on issues around the 2023 presidential elections.

“The media founder is the Deputy Director-General, Technical & Systems of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council. Chief Dokpesi wishes to thank all for their outpour of love, prayers, and support following the news of the incident and to reassure that he is hale and hearty,” the manage,ent added.

