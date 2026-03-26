UK police re-opens rape case against Andrew Tate

A UK police force has reopened an investigation into manosphere influencer Andrew Tate over allegations of rape and sexual assault dating back to 2013–2015.

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed on Thursday that it would reinvestigate the claims, which were first reported between 2014 and 2015. The case was initially opened in 2015 after three women accused Tate of rape and assault but was closed in 2019.

The force said it remains committed to ensuring serious allegations are “properly, thoroughly and fully investigated, no matter how long ago they occurred.” The move follows a probe by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into how the original case was handled, with one former detective facing possible gross misconduct proceedings and two others under investigation.

The three complainants said the case reopening was long overdue, alleging police previously failed to adequately investigate their claims. They, alongside a fourth woman, are also pursuing a civil case against Tate over sexual violence allegations.

Court documents allege Tate threatened a woman with a gun, assaulted another with a belt, and repeatedly grabbed one by the throat in 2015. His lawyers have strongly denied all claims, describing them as false.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) reviewed the case in September 2025 but concluded there was insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges.

Civil proceedings against Tate are set to begin at the High Court in June, expected to last about five weeks. He is also facing separate legal proceedings in Romania alongside his brother Tristan Tate, both of whom deny all allegations.

The pair are expected to be extradited to the UK after the Romanian case concludes, following a European arrest warrant linked to separate allegations of rape and human trafficking involving different women.