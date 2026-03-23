UK police probe arson on four Jewish ambulances

British police said they are investigating a suspected arson attack as an antisemitic hate crime after volunteer ambulances run by a Jewish organisation were set on fire.

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that the burnt vehicles were four Hatzola ambulances belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance Service, adding that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“Officers remain on scene and the arson attack is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime,” police said in a statement. No injuries have been reported, and all fires have been extinguished.

“We are in the process of examining CCTV and are aware of online footage. We believe we are looking for three suspects at this early stage,”

Superintendent Sarah Jackson said adding that no arrests have been made. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, and some roads in the area were closed.

The London Fire Brigade said on Monday that it had been alerted to the vehicles on fire at Highfield Court, in Golders Green, a North London neighbourhood with a large Jewish population.

Some 40 firefighters called to the scene found that multiple cylinders on the vehicles had exploded, breaking windows in an adjacent block.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the burning of the four vehicles as a “deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack.” He added: “My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news. Antisemitism has no place in our society.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting described the incident as “a sickening attack on Jewish ambulances” and urged anyone with information to share it with the police.

The ambulances are run by Hatzola, which was established in 1979 and is operated by volunteers. The service provides free medical transportation and emergency response to residents living in North London.