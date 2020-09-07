UK Police nabs man linked to Birmingham city attacks

After several hours of manhunts, the British Police has disclosed that it has arrest a suspect linked to a series of stabbings that occurred in Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK) over the weekend.

The suspect, a 27 years old man, was alleged to have been involved in the attacks that left one person dead and seven others suffering varying degrees of injuries during the attacks.

Among the victims of the attacks recorded over the weekend in the city was a 23-year-old man stabbed to death along with another man and a woman who were both currently hospitalized after the attack by unknown men.

The Chief Superintendent, Birmingham Police Commander, Steve Graham, who confirmed the arrest, said that the series of stabbings occurred at four different locations for over two hours, which happened randomly.

Graham, on Monday debunking claims that it was an act of terrorism, disclosed that the officers worked over the weekend before the arrest of an adult-male suspect linked to the series of stabbing recorded in Birmingham.

“Officers worked through yesterday and into the early hours of this morning in a bid to trace the man we believe responsible for these terrible crimes,” Graham added.

The West Midlands police, in a statement earlier, announced that the suspect was placed under detained at about 4 am in the early hours of Monday, at the Selly Oak area of the city.

“Clearly this is a crucial development but our investigation continues. We still need to speak to any witnesses who saw what happened who’ve not yet spoken to us or anyone who may have video footage or photos of the incidents or the attacker.”