UK police arrest Chris Brown for assaulting music producer

United States singer and rapper Chris Brown has been arrested in the United Kingdom in connection with a bottle attack at a London nightclub three years ago.

Brown was arrested over an alleged assault on music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub in London’s upscale Mayfair district in February 2023.

The 36-year-old American artiste was reportedly taken into custody by Met Police detectives around 2am at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester.

According to reports, Brown is being held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to Diaw, who was said to have been hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries during the incident.

It was gathered that British tabloid The Sun became aware of Brown’s presence in the UK a day before the arrest and alerted the Metropolitan Police.

Following this tip-off, officers were said to have travelled to Manchester after learning that the singer had arrived in the country via private jet.

In a 2023 interview with The Sun, Diaw alleged that Brown struck him on the head with a bottle, then proceeded to punch and kick him as he lay on the floor.

He claimed that his knee collapsed during the assault, leaving him in need of hospital care and dependent on crutches after his discharge.

As of the time of filing this report, Brown’s representatives have not issued any public statement regarding the arrest. Details surrounding court proceedings and possible charges are expected to unfold in the coming days.