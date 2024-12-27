UK PM’s brother dies after losing battle against cancer

The United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Keir Starmer’s brother, Nick, has been pronounced dead by medical experts after losing the battle against cancer.

Nick died inside a medical facility in Leeds at the age of 60, following a long battle against cancer.

Starmer, who disclosed his younger brother’s death on Friday, added that Nick passed on during the Boxing Day celebration in the country.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the Prime Minister described his younger brother as a wonderful man who fought many battles.

“He met all the challenges life threw at him with courage and good humour. We will miss him very much.”

It was understood Starmer had been planning to go on holiday but will now stay behind following the development.

“I would like to thank all those who treated and took care of Nick. Their skill and compassion is very much appreciated”, Starmer added.

The Prime Minister’s younger brother had learning disabilities from complications during birth and struggled to hold down a steady job.

It was learnt that Starmer often visited the deceased in the Leeds hospital to encourage him while battling with the terminal disease.

As gathered, the Prime Minister does this alone to avoid publicity considering his political ambition and the important position the deceased holds in his heart.

In a recent biography, Starmer opened up about his relationship with his brother and the difficulties he faced during his childhood.

“I’m not sure he even sat exams, so he had nothing to show for coming out of education,” he added.

The lawmaker disclosed that the deceased while growing up, was bullied and was often called “thick” or “stupid” at school.

“Nick was dealt a very different set of cards to me and he’s had problems all his life – problems I’ve never had to face.”

In Starmer’s speech to the Labour Party conference recently, he said their father had often told him that “your brother has achieved just as much as you, Keir”.

Leading the condolence message, the opposition party, the Conservative Party, leader, Kemi Badenoch, expressed her condolences to the Labour leader.

“This is such awful news. Particularly devastating at Christmas time,” she said on her official social media handle.