UK may drag Alison-Madueke before court over £100,000 bribery allegations

The British police may drag the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, before court for allegedly engaging in bribery offences while serving under the administration of former president, Good luck Jonathan.

It claimed that 63-year-old ex-minister obtained over £100,000 cash bribe while serving as a minister between 2010 and 2015.

The UK police disclosed this on Tuesday, stressing that they suspected she had accepted bribes in return for awarding multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts.

Alison-Madueke, who was former president of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), also used her position as Minister to to get chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.

Speaking about the charges, Andy Kelly, Head of the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) International Corruption Unit, said, “We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts.

“These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation.”

The NCA said Alison-Madueke was accused of benefitting from at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

