UK man bags life imprisonment over wife’s murder

A United Kingdom (UK) court has sentenced a 27-year-old husband, Habibur Masun, to life imprisonment for killing his wife, Kulsuma, and assaulting their seven-month-old baby.

Masun, who was sentenced after being found guilty, was said to have committed the act during an altercation with his deceased wife in the country.

Eyewitnesses narrated that as the altercation intensified, Masun stabbed the wife 26 times before slitting her throat in full view of passers-by.

The Prosecutor, Stephen Wood, told the court that the offender, a Bangladeshi, pushed his seven-month old baby in a pram, not minding the bodily harm it could have on the infant.

At the court proceeding on Tuesday, the judge, Justice Coker, stated that Masun, who is a resident in Bradford, viciously and mercilessly attacked the victim in the most gruesome manner.