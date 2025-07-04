UK lifts restrictions on 3,000 Nigerian products

The United Kingdom has lifted trade restrictions on over 3,000 Nigerian products, granting them duty-free access to the country’s market under the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS).

It stated that the decision was part of a broader strategy adopted by the country to enhance trade relations between the UK and developing nations, with Nigeria playing a central role.

The arrangement falls under the broader UK–Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP), aimed at resolving technical barriers to trade and encouraging private sector participation.

Under the new scheme, 99 percent of Nigerian exports including cocoa, cashew nuts, palm oil, cotton garments, sesame seeds, shrimps, and other processed agricultural goods will now enter the UK either duty-free or at significantly reduced tariffs.

Announcing the development, the UK’s Department for Business and Trade Country Director in Nigeria, Mark Smithson, said: “This initiative simplifies trade processes and boosts the competitiveness of Nigerian products in the UK”.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, has described the scheme as step toward a more equitable global trading system.

He noted that beyond easing tariffs, the DCTS is designed to foster job creation and sustainable economic growth in both countries.

“This is about opening new doors for Nigerian entrepreneurs, farmers, and exporters. It’s a real opportunity to deepen trade ties and support Nigeria’s growth,” Montgomery said.

Economic analysts say the scheme could accelerate Nigeria’s shift from raw commodity exports to value-added production, aligning with the country’s industrial development goals.

The UK’s decision is expected to significantly benefit Nigerian exporters, while providing British consumers with a wider range of affordable, quality products from Nigeria.