UK lifts ban on Pakistani airlines after 5yrs

Britain has lifted a five-years ban on Pakistani airlines, allowing carriers to apply to resume flights to the UK after significant improvements in the country’s aviation safety standards.

The U.K.’s Air Safety Committee imposed the ban after Pakistan’s aviation minister in June 2020 disclosed that nearly one-third of the country’s pilots had cheated on their licensing exams.

The claim came after a Pakistan International Airlines crash killed 97 people on May 24, 2020, in the southern city of Karachi, which is southwestern Sindh province’s capital and the country’s economic hub.

The British High Commission in Islamabad said the decision followed “extensive engagement” between the UK’s Air Safety Committee and the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

It said decisions on de-listing states and air carriers were made “through an independent aviation safety process.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said that after “extensive engagement” between the U.K.’s Air Safety Committee and the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, restrictions on Pakistani airlines have now been lifted. U.K. diplomatic missions in Commonwealth countries are known as high commissions and are equivalent to embassies.

However, Marriott said individual airlines will still need to apply for operating permits from the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority.

“I’m grateful to aviation experts in both the UK and Pakistan for their collaborative work to meet international safety standards,” she said.

“While it will take time for flights to resume, once the logistics are in place, I look forward to using a Pakistani carrier when visiting family and friends.”

The high commission emphasized that decisions on delisting countries or carriers from the U.K. Air Safety List is made through an independent safety process overseen by the Air Safety Committee.

With more than 1.6 million people of Pakistani heritage living in the U.K., and thousands of British nationals residing in Pakistan, it said the move will help families to reconnect and potentially boost bilateral trade ties.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif welcomed the decision addingthat the lifting of the ban will help attract buyers under a broader IMF-backed privatisation push.

Speaking at a televised news conference, he attributed the ban to what he described as “baseless” remarks made by former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan. He said Khan’s claim tarnished the country’s image and triggered significant financial losses for Pakistan International Airlines.