UK health secretary resigns over COVID-19 protocol breach

The United Kingdom (UK) Secretary of State for health and social care, Matt Hancock, has resigned from office after admitting to having contravened Coronavirus protocol set to flatten the virus curve across the country.

Hancock, who was found to have breached social distancing guidance by kissing a colleague at work, said that his decision to quit office was to prevent his private life from distracting the government in its fight against COVID-19.

The secretary’s resignation came after embarrassing footage emerged of him in a clinch with a colleague last month when the public was still being advised not to hug people outside their household.

In a letter to the Prime Mister, Boris Johnson, expressing regret over his actions, saying he owes it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down.

Also, in a video posted on his official social media handle on Saturday, Hancock said: “I have been to see the prime minister resign as secretary of state for health and social care.”I understand the enormous sacrifices that everybody in this country has made, that you have made, and those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that’s why I have got to resign.”

In response, the prime minister said Hancock “should leave office very proud of what you have achieved – not just in tackling the pandemic, but even before Covid-19 struck us”.

The minister added that he was grateful for his support and contribution to public healthcare service since the outbreak of the virus in the state.

Meanwhile, concerns had also been raised about the process which saw Ms Coladangelo appointed as a non-executive director of the Department of Health.

Coladangelo – a friend of the health secretary since they worked on a student radio station at Oxford University – was appointed to the role – which comes with a £15,000 salary and involves 15 to 20 days of work per year – last September.

