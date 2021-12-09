UK hands over detention facility, others to NDLEA

The United Kingdom (UK) government has handed over detention facilities and other office equipment to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), as a measure to curb trafficking across the country.

Other equipments handed over to the anti-drug enforcement agency were: a targeting office, an exhibit room, a legal seat, two temporary detention facilities for males and females, computer sets as well as office equipment.

Handing over the facilities to NDLEA, the UK border Force regional operations manager, (West Africa), Christopher Hawksfield, further assured the agency of sustaining the partnership in the fight against illicit drug trafficking across the globe.

Hawksfield, who was represented by Marie Maxwell, noted that the facility would improve the efficiency of officers as well as men of NDLEA at the airport and the well-being of suspects before they would be charged to court.

As gathered, the UK border Force has been rendering assistance to the Agency in the areas of training, mentoring, provision of detection technology, and other key infrastructure.

Earlier, Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), reiterated the commitment of the Agency to increase the risk burden of trafficking in drugs and psychotropic substances in Nigeria.

Marwa gave the assurance on Wednesday 8th December during the handing over ceremony of a provisional detention facility equipped by the UK Border Force to the NDLEA.

Marwa, who was represented at the occasion by the Agency Secretary, Shadrach Haruna, noted that the drug war is daily receiving a boost especially with the recent launch of the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP 2021-2025), which was funded by the European Union under the supervision of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

According to him, “the resources committed to the project clearly demonstrates the commitment of the United Kingdom to fostering international cooperation to fight the enduring problem of drug trafficking in Nigeria”. He thanked the UK Border Force for the facility and promised that the Agency will make judicious use of it.

The Commander, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Command of NDLEA, Kabiru Tsakuwa, Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, commended the UK government and management of NDLEA for their support in making the Commands work easier.

Present at the occasion were the NDLEA Director of Airport Operations, Mrs. Joyce Titus Awogbuyi; Coordinator, International Affairs, Mrs. Kennechi Nnoruka, representatives from Nigerian Customs Service, Immigration, DSS, and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

