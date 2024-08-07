29.2 C
UK grants 430,000 Nigerians visa in 7months

At least 430,000 visas have been issued by the United Kingdom (UK) government to Nigerians seeking to study and relocate to the European nation in 2024.

The government, meanwhile, has urged Nigerians seeking to relocate or study within its borders to apply by themselves and be circumspect of agents.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Mongomery, disclosed this on Wednesday while assuring the Federal Government of adequate security measures for its citizens during a meeting with the Chairman, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja.

The British Envoy emphasised that the United Kingdom is home to people of different countries and races and will remain liberal to qualified persons to live, school and work.

He also emphasized that the UK will seek justice against those who incite these acts with hatred and disinformation online.

According to the High Commissioner, “we will not as a country accept discrimination or attacks against any community”.

