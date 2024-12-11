UK farmers protest against inheritance tax

Hundreds of farmers have blocked streets in central London with tractors in the latest protest against the government’s decision to end an inheritance tax exemption for agricultural families.



This demonstration comes in response to the British government’s new tax measure, which it indicated was part of its effort to generate additional funds for public services under financial strain.



The move has sparked strong opposition from the farming community, with critics dubbing it the ‘tractor tax.’ They argue that the policy unfairly targets agricultural families and could affect food production and rural economies.



In an attempt to urge the government to reconsider, farmers lined their tractors near the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday, hoping to push back against the policy. They warned that unless the government changes course, protests would only escalate.



“It’s the final nail in our agricultural coffin,” said farmer Gareth Wyn Jones, standing on the front row with a banner inscribed “No Farmers, No Food, No Future,”.



According to the protesting farmers, their income has been squeezed by the competitive supermarket sector, cheap imports, and subsidy cuts following Brexit.



These pressures, they claim, have left them vulnerable to the added strain of the new inheritance tax policy.



Meanwhile, the UK government has reiterated that there will be no U-turn on the inheritance tax policy.



Addressing the demonstrators, Environment Minister Steve Reed emphasized that the government remains focused on supporting farmers through rural support schemes.



“We are dedicated to helping our farmers, supporting rural economic growth, and boosting Britain’s food security,” Reed said.



Previously, passing down farms through generations was tax-free but in October, the government announced that from 2026, farmers would be subject to a 20% tax on any farm value exceeding 1 million pounds.



Existing personal allowances, which a married couple can combine, will raise the threshold for a farm and its associated property to 3 million pounds.