UK COVID-19 death toll surpasses 80,000

The COVID-19 death toll in United Kingdom (UK) has surpassed 80,000 after 1,035 patients under isolation across the country died within 24 hours.

Following the record on Saturday, the total number of deaths recorded since the virus broke out in the country last year now stands at 80,868.

Aside from the deaths, the country also recorded an additional 59,937 daily cases, bringing the total confirmed cases across the country to above 3 million.

Following the increase in the cases recorded daily, the government has launched a new public awareness campaign to get people to better comply with restrictions.

In England, where the country is at the start of a third national lockdown, it was gathered that adherence to the COVID-19 protocol was lower than the first national lockdown last year.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer, Prof. Chris Whitty, appeared in a video ad, urging people to stay home, protect the National Health Service, and save lives.