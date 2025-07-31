UK court sends Nigerian to 6yrs imprisonment over rape

A 41-year-old Nigerian man, Elvis Nosakhare, has been sentenced to a six-year jail term for raping his girlfriend’s underage daughter in the United Kingdom (UK).

The police arraigned Nosakhare before the court on a two-count charge bordering on engaging in penetrative sex with a girl, while the third count was non-penetrative sex.

After arraigning him, the police held that Nosakhare, whose name was entered into the Sex Offenders Register, lured the victim to his apartment and engaged in penetrative sexual activity with her.

The Investigative Officer, Bryn Smith, said that Nosakhare, who resides in Bletchley, committed the offence on July 29 and abused the victim in a betrayal of trust.

“I hope that Elvis Nosakhare’s conviction and sentence give her some sense of justice,” Smith stated.