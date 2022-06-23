UK court remands Ekweremadu, wife over organ harvesting allegations

A Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court sitting in United Kingdom has remanded a Nigerian lawmaker, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Ekweremadu for allegedly conspiring to bring a child to the UK in order to harvest organs.

The Charges were said to have been brought against the couple, who are 60 years and 55 years respectively following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime team in London.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said that the suspects have been remanded in their custody and would appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court.

According to the UK police, the child in question has been safeguarded to prevent any harm or danger to allow the process of investigations.

“The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022” it said.

