A United Kingdom (UK) court has sentenced two teenagers to a minimum 15-year and 10 month jail term for the murder of a 14-year old singer, Kelyan Bokassa.

The convicts, who pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife, were said to have been captured by Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera hacking the teenager down with a machete till he became lifeless.

The Prosecutor, Deanna Heer, told the court that Keylan boarded the 472 bus just after 2pm to attend an appointment, an act which was passed as information to the offenders who also joined the bus.

Heer, during the court proceeding held on Friday, mentioned that the duo thrusted the matchetes in Keyland 27 times in an attack which lasted 14 seconds.