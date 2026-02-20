UK court hands Nigerian teen life sentence for murder

A Nigerian teenager based in the United Kingdom, Jackson Uwagboe, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the killing of 21-year-old Robert Robinson, following a trial at the Old Bailey.

The Metropolitan Police Service confirmed the sentence in a statement, noting that the 19-year-old was convicted of murder at the central criminal court in London.

According to police, Uwagboe, of Hamilton Street, Lewisham, was found guilty on Tuesday, 10 February, of murdering Robinson during a dispute over a stolen bicycle. The court ruled that he must serve a minimum of 21 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Authorities said the incident stemmed from a confrontation linked to a missing bicycle.

His co-defendant, Eromosele Omoluogbe, 24, had earlier been convicted of perverting the course of justice after helping to arrange Uwagboe’s trip to Heathrow Airport in an attempt to flee to Nigeria.

Two other individuals, Ryan Wedderburn, 18, and Kirk Harris, were previously found guilty in connection with Robinson’s death and were handed life sentences in May last year.

Detective Inspector Neil Tovey, who led the investigation, said the verdict delivered justice for Robinson and his family, adding that the victim was subjected to a brutal attack by a group of armed men while unarmed, wounded, and on the ground when Uwagboe struck him.