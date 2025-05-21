UK court grants Chris Brown $6.7M bail over assault charge

United States singer Chris Brown has been granted a $6.7 million bail by a court in the United Kingdom following his arraignment on a charge of assault, in connection with an alleged nightclub attack.

Brown, who has not yet been required to enter a plea in the case, was granted bail after agreeing to pay a substantial security fee, a financial guarantee intended to ensure his return to court in order to clears the way for the commencement of his world tour scheduled for next month.

The 36-year-old American singer and rapper was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm in what prosecutors described as an “unprovoked attack” on music producer Abraham Diaw with a tequila bottle at a London nightclub in 2023.

He was freed from the correctional center one week after being arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England, following his return to Britain for the first time since the incident two years ago.

During the bail hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, which the singer did not attend, the presiding judge, Tony Baumgartner, ordered him to pay an initial £5 million as a security fee, with an additional £1 million to be paid within seven days.

Baumgartner stating that the sum would serve as a financial assurance that the defendant would return to face trial after completing his international engagements.

“He must surrender his passport if he is not travelling on tour,” Baumgartner said.

Other bail conditions include living at a specific address known to the court, not contacting the alleged victim, not visiting the Tape nightclub, and not applying for international travel documents.

He is expected to appear in court next month alongside his co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, a 38-year-old who performs under the name HoodyBaby, also from the United States.