UK begins evacuation of stranded citizens across Lebanon

The British government has deployed troops to Cyprus to evacuate its nationals trapped in Lebanon amid escalating Lebanon-Israel conflicts.



This move comes after Israeli airstrikes brought Lebanon its deadliest day since the end of a 1975-1990 civil war on Monday.



Prime minister Starmer who expressed his concern urged British nationals in Lebanon to leave while commercial flights were still available, as the Middle East’s situation spirals out of control.



“It’s very important that they hear my message, which is to leave and to leave immediately,” he told reporters.



“I’m calling for all parties to step back from the brink, to de-escalate,” Starmer said. “We need a ceasefire so this can be sorted out diplomatically,” he added.



The government in a statement on Wednesday also stated that 700 troops would travel to Cyprus, bolstering its presence in the area where it already has two Royal Navy ships, aircraft and transport helicopters.



“Events in the past hours and days have demonstrated how volatile this situation is, which is why our message is clear, British nationals should leave now,” said Defence Secretary John Healey.



“Our government is ensuring all preparations are in place to support British nationals should the situation deteriorate.” he added.



This week’s surge in violence between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah has increased fears that nearly a year of conflict will explode and destabilize the Middle East, where a war between Hamas and Israel is already raging in Gaza.



The Lebanon’s Foreign Minister, Abdallah Habib, reported that the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has resulted in devastating casualties: 569 people killed and 1,835 wounded.



While thousands of civilians from southern Lebanon have been displaced, seeking refuge in schools and other buildings.



Israel has said it is shifting its focus from Gaza to the northern frontier, where Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of Hamas, which is also backed by Iran.