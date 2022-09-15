UK based Nigerian DJ commits suicide over depression

A United Kingdom (UK) based Nigerian Disc Jockey, Olaniyi Oladigbo, popularly called DJ Ola have reportedly committed suicide over depression.

Oladigbo was said to have committed suicide two days ago after battling depression.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, one of his friends who spoke under anonymity said that the deceased had been sad about the way people talked down on him and also about the lies some Nigerians told his wife about him.

According the him, the deceased death came unexpected and had left many shocked at his action.

As gathered, many of the deceased friends have taken to their social media handles to express shock and sadness about his demise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

