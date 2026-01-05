UK bans junk food ads to tackle obesity

The United Kingdom has banned junk food adverts on television and online nationwide as part of the government’s drive to tackle childhood obesity.

The restriction targets products linked to childhood obesity, including soft drinks, chocolates, sweets, pizzas, and ice creams, as well as some breakfast cereals, sweetened bread products, certain main meals, and sandwiches.

Under the new rules, food and drinks high in fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS) can no longer be advertised on television before 21:00 or at any time online, starting from Monday.

Companies are still permitted to advertise healthier versions of restricted products, a move the government hopes will encourage reformulation.

The rules apply nationwide and are enforced wherever unhealthy products are visible in adverts. Previously, HFSS adverts were restricted only on platforms where more than 25 percent of the audience was under 16.

Companies that breach the new regulations may face enforcement action by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

Whether a product is restricted depends on a government scoring system that weighs nutrient content against levels of saturated fat, salt, and sugar.

Plain oats and most porridge, muesli, and granola products are not affected, although versions containing added sugar, chocolate, or syrup may fall under the ban.

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) said it supports healthier eating and has been voluntarily complying with the restrictions since October.

It added: “Investing in developing healthier products has been a key priority for food and drink manufacturers for many years, and as a result, our members’ products now have a third of the salt and sugar and a quarter of the calories that they did ten years ago.”

The FDF also said manufacturers remain “committed to working in partnership with the government and others to help people make healthier choices.”

Josh Tilley, brand strategy director at marketing agency Initials CX, said companies will still be allowed to advertise their brand in general, but not specific products.

“Companies can continue promoting their brands but not individual HFSS products. Adverts featuring things like the PepsiCo logo or the McDonald’s arches will not be banned, meaning that larger companies may be less affected by the new restrictions. Smaller companies can’t necessarily afford those bigger brand campaigns, and their adverts are based on educating people about specific products, and they’re no longer going to be able to do that.”

NHS figures show that 9.2 percent of reception-aged children in England are living with obesity, while one in five children experience tooth decay by age five. Obesity is estimated to cost the NHS more than £11bn annually.

Research shows that exposure to unhealthy food advertising can shape children’s eating habits and increase obesity risk, with government estimates suggesting the ban could prevent around 20,000 cases of childhood obesity.