UK approves self-isolation funds for indigent COVID-19 patients

As part of effort to curtail spread of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the government has approved disbursement of self-isolation funds to indigent citizens that contracted the virus in the country.

The government said that low-income earners would be entitled to the stipends provided the government could ascertain that they have contracted the virus and that the fund would ensure effective self-isolation.

It was gathered that indigent citizens often contravene COVID-19 protocols set by medical experts over inability to take time off work and isolate to prevent further spread of the disease.

The Health Minister, Matt Hancock, who confirmed the plan on Thursday, explained that individuals who test positive for the virus would receive 130 UK pounds for a 10-day self-isolation period while members of their household were entitled to 182 UK pounds to self-isolate for 14 days.

“Self-isolate if you have tested positive for COVID-19, or have come into contact with someone who has, remains vital to keeping on top of local outbreaks,” Hancock added.

According to the government, coronavirus patients and their relatives that could not work from home would have access to the stipends through Universal Credit or Working Tax Credits, a welfare payment platform recognised by the people.

The scheme was announced expected to begin with the trial template in Blackburn, Pendle, and Oldham where higher rates of the virus were recorded, which has led regional restriction of movement in the cities.