UK accuse Putin of obstructing Russia, Ukraine peace deal

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of deliberately blocking a potential peace deal aimed at ending the protracted war in Ukraine, while reaffirming the United Kingdom’s steadfast commitment to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” in defending itself against aggression.

In a show of solidarity, outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised Ukraine’s “incredible resilience” in facing the invasion, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Putin has not achieved his objectives, emphasizing that Ukraine will continue striving for peace and justice despite ongoing challenges.

These statements coincide with the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, marking Tuesday as a solemn memorial of four years of conflict.

The anniversary underscores the ongoing stalemate, with Putin’s continued military aggression and refusal to negotiate seen as the main barriers to resolution.

Defence Secretary John Healey described the conflict as “four years of failure” for Putin, highlighting the UK’s moral responsibility to support Ukraine and help secure a lasting peace through sustained international assistance.

Further demonstrating commitment, the UK government announced a £5 million package to strengthen justice and accountability initiatives in Ukraine, even as missile and drone attacks continue to devastate the country.