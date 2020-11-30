UI Senate elects philosopher as Acting VC

The Senate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has appointed the professor of Ethics, Social and Political Philosophy, Adebola Ekanola, as the Acting Vice Chancellor of the premier varsity.

Until his appointment, Ekanola was the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic of the 72-year-old university.

As gathered, Ekanola appointment followed the Ministry of Education’s directive through the National Universities Commission to the varsity’s Senate to select one from among the institution’s deputy VCs to act as the Vice Chancellor of the University.

It was learnt that while Ekanola polled 275 votes to defeat others for the position, Prof. Oluleye was said to have scored 80 votes to come second while Prof. Adigun Agbaje polled 15 votes to emerge third, Prof. Gbemisola Oke polled 14 votes and Prof Olanike Adeyemi got 13 votes.

Professor Adebola Babatunde Ekanola was born on 2 December, 1969 to the family of Late Chief Adeyanju and Victoria Ekanola. He had his primary education between 1973 and 1980 at The Polytechnic Primary School, Ibadan, between 1973 and 1980. His secondary education was at the Government College, Ibadan, between 1980 and 1985.

He had his A’ Level studies at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, between 1985 and 1987 before proceeding to Obafemi Awolowo University

where he studied Philosophy, between 1987 and 1991 for his first degree.

He graduated in the First Class Division. After his youth service, Professor Ekanola proceeded to the University of Ibadan where he earned the M.A. degree in Philosophy, top of his class, in 1996 and Ph.D degree in Philosophy in January 2003.