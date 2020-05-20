UI releases criteria for vice-chancellor’s appointment  

By NewsDesk, with Agency reports

The Governing Council of the University of Ibadan (UI) has announced the criteria for the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor for the institution, saying the due process will be strictly adhered to in appointing the new helmsman.

It explained that the institution in upholding excellence in which it is known for had instituted processes and guidelines to be followed by candidates vying for the position, adding that only those who meet the criteria will be considered for final screening.

The Institution’s Registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi, said application from candidates must be completed and submitted within six weeks of the advert for the role, and that the electronic copies of their submission must be sent to [email protected]

Faluyi, who also doubled as the Secretary to the Institution’s Governing Council, through a special bulletin of the institution, on Wednesday, said candidates must adequately note the requirements and guidelines to meet to be elected for the position.

“The candidate for the post of the vice-chancellor is required to possess a good education and should be a proven successful manager of human resources.

“The vice-chancellor shall hold office for a single term of five years only on such terms and conditions as may be specified in the letter of appointment.

“The remuneration and other conditions of service are applicable to the post of the vice-chancellor in all Nigerian Federal Universities and as may be determined from time to time by government and governing council as appropriate,” she said.

Faluyi noted that the application for the post should be made in 50 copies, accompanied by 50 copies of the candidate’s curriculum vitae duly signed and dated.

“It also includes a statement of the candidate’s vision for the university in the 21st century among other requirements to be submitted under confidential cover and addressed to the Registrar and Secretary of Council, University of Ibadan, Ibadan,” the bulletin said.