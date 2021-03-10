UI, LASU rank top among Nigerian varsities

The University of Ibadan (UI) and Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo has emerged first and second position on the Time Higher Education 2021 Emerging Economies University Ranking.

Aside from UI and LASU, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) emerged third in the institution’s ranking in Nigeria while privately-owned Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, was ranked fourth; ahead of the Federal Government-owned University of Nigeria, Nsukka, which came fifth; and Obafemi Awolowo University, sixth in Nigeria.

A breakdown of the ranking further showed that UI ranked within 401-500 bracket; LASU, 501–600th; and UNILAG 601–800th. Covenant University ranked within the band of 801–1000th; the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Obafemi Awolowo University placed 1001+.

The ranking showed that of the six Nigerian universities listed in THE 2021 Emerging Economies University Rankings, UI and UNN scored one percent in international students enrolment, while LASU, UNILAG, CU, and OAU had no record of students enrolment in this category.

The University of Oxford tops the rankings for the fifth consecutive year, while mainland China’s Tsinghua University becomes the first Asian university to break into the top 20 under the current methodology (launched in 2011).

Reacting to the latest ranking, LASU Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, said that the feat was a further attestation to her quality teaching, research exploits, and robust service delivery.

Through a statement on Wednesday by the Coordinator, LASU Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, Oke commended the staff and members of the university community for their commitment to excellence.

“The Acting Vice-Chancellor applauds the invaluable and immeasurable contributions of all stakeholders including; the Lagos State Government, members of staff, and our world-class students towards the newest ranking of the institution.

“Without the unwavering support and commitment of all stakeholders to the LASU project, the feat would have been unattainable,’’ the statement read. Oke urged staff and students to be steadfast, continue to keep faith, work and walk with the university management.

“It is our desire to claim the university’s pride of place among the comity of universities, not only in Nigeria but the world at large,’’ he said.