Ugwuanyi reappoints Enugu electoral commission’s chairman, other

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has reappointed a legal practitioner, Michael Ajogwu, as Chairman of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), as well as a member, Greene Anike-Nweze, and tasked them on consistency, discipline and transparency.

Ugwuanyi stated that their reappointment was necessitated by the excellence in the discharge of their duties which had been productive during their tenure.

Speaking during a swearing in ceremony at the Government House, Enugu, the state governor urged the newly appointed chairman and his colleague to remain consistent with their diligence and commitment towards ensuring that they deliver the best of their expertise.

Responding yesterday, Ajogwu commended the governor for finding them worthy to serve for a second term after they successfully concluded their first term of five years.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria promised that they would discharge their duties faithfully, and in accordance with the law and their Oath of Office.

