Ugochinyere, Nwaogu dump PDP, LP for APP

Two serving lawmakers in the House of Representatives have officially defected to the Action Peoples Party (APP), bolstering the relatively small party’s presence in the National Assembly.

Ikenga Ugochinyere, formerly of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Mathew Nwaogu, previously of the Labour Party (LP), announced their defection through formal letters read on the floor of the House.

The defections represent a notable shift for both politicians, who are now aligning with the APP in what appears to be a search for a more stable political platform.

The move was made public on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, during the House plenary session in Abuja, following the lawmakers’ return from the Sallah recess.

Both lawmakers cited internal crises within their former parties as the primary reason for leaving, noting that the challenges had hindered effective political participation and representation.

In separate letters read by Speaker Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, the lawmakers detailed the difficulties they encountered in their previous parties.

Following their defection, the APP moved quickly to consolidate its gains, appointing Hon. Ugochinyere as the party’s House of Representatives Caucus Leader immediately after the announcement.

National Chairman Barr. Uche Nnadi, who attended the session, welcomed the pair warmly, describing their decision as a bold step towards strengthening democratic values and deepening effective representation.

He added that the APP “remains committed to providing a credible platform for progressive lawmakers dedicated to people-oriented governance,” and noted that the inclusion of the new members would “enhance the party’s influence and legislative impact within the National Assembly.”

The APP also reaffirmed its openness to like-minded leaders nationwide and its determination to build “a formidable political force anchored on accountability, service, and national development.”

The development comes at a time when political realignments are becoming increasingly frequent among Nigerian lawmakers ahead of upcoming elections.

With these high-profile additions, the APP, which has been seeking to expand its footprint, now registers a clearer presence in the House of Representatives.