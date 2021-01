The Ugandan electoral commission has declared the country’s longtime leader, Yoweri Museveni, winner of the 2021 presidential election for the sixth term after polling more votes than his main rival, Robert Kyagulanyi professionally known as Bobi Wine. Wine, a singer-turned-politician, has meanwhile rejected the outcome of the poll over alleged rigging and other electoral malpractices during voting exercise.

The election commission, while announcing outcome of the poll after several hours of counting, said that Museveni won in a landslide, with 58.64 percent of the nearly 10 million ballots cast, while opposition Wine received 34.83 percent of the vote.

Museveni, 76, has been in power for more than three decades and, ahead of this vote, outside observers believed there was little chance he would relinquish his position.

Saturday’s results follow months of campaigning that marred by heavy-handed state security responses to anti-Museveni protests, as well as the arrests of civil society members.

Wine said he had evidence of fraud and intimidation, but he did not provide details of that alleged evidence, saying his team would share it when communications lines were restored. He had earlier accused the electoral commission of vote-rigging.

The internet in Uganda has been shut down for days under government order. Wine said that he was struggling to get hold of his leadership team after being placed under house arrest yesterday.