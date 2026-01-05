Uganda warns against riot videos ahead Jan 15 elections

The Ugandan government has issued a ban on broadcast of riot videos ahead of the forthcoming elections scheduled in the country.

The authorities imposed the restrictions ahead of the January 15 polls stating that broadcasting violent videos and other unlawful processions is prohibited as it can escalate tensions and spread panic effects which could mar the planned elections.

The Ministry of Information Communication and Technology issued a statement which reveals that necessary sanctions await perpetrators of the act alongside other anti-government protests.

”Live broadcasting or streaming of riots, unlawful processions or violent incidents is prohibited as it can escalate tensions and spread panic,” the statement issued by the Ministry on Monday reads in bit.

”We are already witnessing the misuse of artificial intelligence to create deceptive content, including deep fake images and videos that falsely impersonate leaders and automated accounts that spread false narratives at speed.

”Election-related misconduct remains unlawful whether committed online or offline and carries serious consequences,” the circular added.

The upcoming election pits President Yoweri Musuveni, who is seeking to extend his 40-year-rule, against a 43-year-old pop-star cum politician, Bobi Wine.