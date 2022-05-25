Uganda pastor disappears with 20 worshipers, families search for relativess

Whereabouts of an Ugandan pastor, Samuel Kalibbala, alongside 20 worshipers have turned Naama community into chaos, after relatives of the worshippers raised different alarms on the disappearance of both the man of God and his church members.

The Pentecostal pastor was said to have disappeared with his wife and children, alongside 20 other members of his church, away from the community, which have raised concerns amongst the family members of the missing persons, at the Naama Central village in Busimbi Division, Mityana Municipality, Uganda

According to residents of the community, Kalibbala and his wife were former primary school teachers who abandoned their profession and rented a room in Naama trading centre of the community where they have been running an unnamed church.

Confirming the incident, the police spokesperson of the Wamala Region, Rachael Kawala, said that a man identified as Kintu reported a case of a missing person in regard to his wife Jessica Namuwaya, alongside his four children who are of the ages of 19, 17, 10, nine, and eight years old, who allegedly disappeared from home.

The police spokesperson said that upon receiving the report of the missing persons, preliminary investigation by the force began immediately, in which some detectives went to the pastor’s home and discovered that it was closed and deserted, and his family missing.

Kawala, however appealed to the general public to assist the police with any information which could lead to the whereabouts of the missing persons, as well as the pastor and his family.

A Pastor of Holiness Miracle Center in Mityana, James Kasasa, attributed the incident to the failure of believers to exercise reason.

Kasasa, however assured the families of the missing persons that, members of the National Fellowship of Born Again in Mityana, would look into the matter and work with authorities to weed out any criminality.

A resident of Naama village, who pleaded anonymity of name, disclosed that an unspecified number of people had left their homes for an unknown destination.

However, as gathered, the disappearance of pastor Kalibala alongside his followers could be traced back to Ugandans, as of the March 17, 2000 incident, where Joseph Kibweteere, the former leader of the Movement for the Restoration of the Ten Commandments of God, a splinter Roman Catholic group, who was said to have died together with 778 members of his followers in a mass suicide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

