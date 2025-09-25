Uganda electoral body clears eight candidates for 2026 presidential poll

The Ugandan Electoral Commission has cleared eight candidates to contest in next year’s national election in their quest for the country’s presidential position.

The electoral body held a two-day validation exercise after which the octet, including the reigning octogenarian president, Yoweri Museveni, were approved to jostle as flagbearers for their respective political parties.

On the first day, President Musuveni of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), who is gunning for his seventh term in office, alongside Kasibante Robert, who is representing National Peasant’s Party (NPP) and Mabirizi Joseph of the Conservative Party were all duly approved for the plebiscite.

Approved on day-two were: Nandala Nathan of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) , Mugisha Oyera of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Kyagulanyi Ssentamu who is representing National Unity Platform (NUP), Munyagwa Sserunga of the Common Man’s Party (CMP) and Frank Kabinga of the Revolutionary People’s Party (RPP).

The Commission stated that the exercise held on the 23 and 24th September and was presided by its Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, at the EC Grounds in Lweza, Wakiso District was held in accordance with the requirements of the Presidential Elections Act, Cap 179.

The body also noted that the contestants will begin their campaign programs on 29th September.