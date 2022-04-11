UEFA put Madrid’s stadium under partial closure after weekend clash

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), has ordered the partial closure of Atletico Madrid’s stadium, Wanda Metropolitano, during second leg of their Champions League quarter-final match against Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid’s offence relates to the discriminatory behavior of their fans during the first leg of their encounter in England, which the host, Manchester City, won 1-0 after a goal from Kevin De Bruyne.

After the goal, the opposition team was said to have been impatient as well as became angry with the development and started throwing different objects at the Manchester City fans.

Aside from being forced to close 5,000 seats at the stadium, the Spanish team would also be required to display a banner reading “#NoToRacism” ahead of the fixture.

The return leg at the Wanda Metropolitano is scheduled for Wednesday, April 13. Atletico were mandated by the football governing body to reduce the allocation for home fans

In a statement by the appeals body of the European soccer’s governing body, it said that it had ordered a partial closure of Atletico’s stadium in the next UEFA competition match the team would host.

“Club Atletico de Madrid shall inform prior to the match, the sector(s) to be closed, which shall at least comprehend 5,000 seats,” UEFA.”

The UEFA body added that as a way of penalizing the misconduct by the team’s supporters, it had also ordered Atletico to display a banner with the inscription “#NoToRacism” with the UEFA logo on it.

It would be recalled that Atletico were previously ordered by UEFA to close part of their stadium in the 2018-19 Champions League, after a racist banner was unfurled during the 2018 Europa League final in Lyon.

