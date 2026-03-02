UEFA fines Tottenham £30,000, ban supporters over misconduct

UEFA have handed Tottenham £30,000 fine as well as fans ban in a European game over fans misconduct.

UEFA, through it’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, CEDB, held that ban after expressing dissatisfaction over three Tottenham fans carrying Nazi salutes during the side’s 2-0 win over Frankfurt in the Champions League.

The CEDB, in a statement on Monday, confirmed that it has restrained Spurs from selling tickets to its away supporters for the next one UEFA competition match for their racist and/or discriminatory behaviour of its supporters.

The CEDB stated that the three supporters involved in the act have been suspended for a probationary period of one year, starting from the date of the present decision alongside another€2,250 for throwing of objects at players.

Spurs response on the issue reads,””The club has been informed of sanctions handed down to us by UEFA following the utterly abhorrent conduct of a small number of individuals at our recent Champions League away match in Frankfurt.

“The club has cooperated fully with UEFA’s investigation, as well as with German police on the night and, subsequently, the Met Police.

“We can confirm that all three individuals found to be making Nazi salutes towards Eintracht Frankfurt fans have been identified and have received indefinite bans under the club’s Sanctions and Banning Policy.

“The club stands firmly against all forms of discrimination and has therefore taken the strongest possible action. The disgusting behaviour of a minority of so-called fans on the night is in no way reflective of the values of our club and its supporters.”