Udom promises to boost Nigerian economy through friendly policies, programmes

In a bid to express his plans to Nigerians ahead of 2023 general elections, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State and presidential aspirant, Udom Emmanuel, has promised to introduce friendly policies and programmes that could address Nigerian economy challenges in order to restore its previous buoyant state.

Udom, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), emphasized that he has all required expertise to lead the country to its economical peak again.

The governor, assured that if Nigerians give him an opportunity to use his expertise garnered over years, he would turn around the economical state of the country with sustainable and strategic steps.

He indicated that the challenges inhibiting the economic system of the country could be solved when the country is being lead by an experienced, focused and capable leaader.

As disclosed through a statement released by his Presidential Council Spokesperson, Bola Bolawole, on Tuesday, Udom, was said to have visited Nigeria’s Ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo, in Ogun, to formally inform him of his presidential ambition.

The governor said that he was ready to rescue as well as restore Nigeria’s pride and that he has sufficient private and public sector experience, with remarkable results to show for it, to drive the economy.

He said: “The issues plaguing Nigeria can be solved by a focused, sincere and capable leadership and if given the opportunity, he will take practical steps to boost the economy and return Nigeria to her glory days. I am ready to rescue and restore Nigeria”

On his part, Obsanjo, commended the presidential aspirant for the show of respect in coming to inform him of his aspiration and that his presidential bid was a fair and legitimate thing to ask for.

The former president noted that Nigeria is complex but not a complicated country to govern and that it needed a leader that is honest, fair and just in its policies and programmes.

According to him, Udom has what it takes to fix the economy of Nigeria if given the opportunity and urged Udom to apply guiding principles in his leadership.

“You have shown what you can do for Nigeria by what you have done in your state . It is, therefore, logical that when the opportunity presents itself, you will bring what you have done in your state to bear on the larger community.” he said.

