Uber, Bolt drivers take to street, protest against high commission, others

Dozens of drivers under the electronic-hailing cab services, Bolt and Uber, have taken to Lagos streets to demand a reduction in commission charged on each trip, proper profiling of drivers on the platforms, and fare review through the platforms in the country,

The drivers under the aegis of Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private Owners Association (PEDPA) during the protest called for an immediate upward review of e-cab fares to reflect the current economic reality in Nigeria which they described as unfavourable to businesses in Nigeria.

Aside from withdrawing their services, the protesters on Monday have threatened to paralysed commercial activities across the state if the Federal and State governments did not intervene to correct the anomaly between the e-hailing operators and drivers.

The drivers, who defied the scorching sun, were armed with placards with different inscriptions to express their displeasure over the current challenges that had affected their operations in Lagos State.

Some of the inscriptions include; No to Uber, Bolt slavery, Reduce commission, Fuel has increased, the spare parts have also gone high, increase fare charges, proper profiling of drivers and others.

MORE DETAILS LATER