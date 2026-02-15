UBA unveils financial hub for Africa’s economic, infrastructure development

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has unveiled a comprehensive diaspora banking and investment platform aimed at mobilising African capital across borders to boost the continent’s economic growth and infrastructure development.

After the launching at the bank’s global headquarters in Lagos under the theme *“Beyond Banking: Powering the Global African Lifestyle,”* UBA described the financial hub as a strategic pivot from remittance-focused services to structured wealth creation, long-term investments and cross-border financial integration for Africans worldwide.

Developed in collaboration with leading ecosystem partners, the United Capital, Africa Prudential, UBA Pensions, Afriland Properties, Heirs Insurance Group, and Avon Healthcare, the platform is designed to provide a single, trusted gateway for diaspora Africans to bank, invest, insure, plan pensions, and access real estate opportunities seamlessly.

Speaking at the unveiling, UBA’s Head of Diaspora Banking, Anant Rao, described the initiative as a fundamental shift in Africa’s engagement with its global citizens.

“For decades, Africa’s engagement with its diaspora has focused largely on remittances. Today, we are moving beyond that,” Rao said.

“This platform represents a transition from simple money transfers to a financial ecosystem where Africans globally can bank, make payments, invest, protect their families, and build long-term wealth seamlessly.”

While noting that African diaspora remittance flows exceed $100 billion annually, he described the inflows as one of the most resilient sources of capital into the continent.

“Diaspora capital is not just a flow of funds — it is a strategic growth partner for Africa. Our role is to provide a trusted platform that converts capital into structured investment and shared prosperity across the continent,” he added.

The newly unveiled hub integrates banking and payments, investment management, securities services, insurance, pensions, healthcare financing and structured real estate offerings into one coordinated platform.

Through the ecosystem, diaspora customers can manage financial commitments across borders — from supporting families and acquiring property to building retirement savings and diversified investment portfolios — with improved transparency and regulatory governance.

UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, said collaboration among specialised financial institutions was critical to delivering a seamless diaspora experience.

“The modern African is a global citizen — mobile, ambitious, and deeply connected to home,” she said.

“Whether living in Africa, Europe, the Americas, or the Middle East, there must be a structured and secure financial connection back home. This platform ensures that Africans everywhere can remain economically connected to the continent with confidence and transparency.”

At the event, ecosystem partners highlighted growing demand among diaspora Africans for professionally managed investment vehicles and credible long-term financial planning tools.

United Capital presented globally accessible investment products designed to provide transparent and professionally managed wealth creation opportunities. Afriland Properties outlined structured and well-governed real estate pathways for diaspora clients seeking secure property ownership and development participation.

Heirs Insurance Group showcased life and asset protection solutions tailored to cross-border realities, while Avon Healthcare Limited demonstrated healthcare access and insurance options for families residing both within and outside Africa.

Africa Prudential and UBA Pensions reinforced the importance of digital investment management and pension savings platforms that allow diaspora participation in African capital markets and long-term retirement planning.

Together, the institutions underscored a shared commitment to providing credible, transparent and professionally managed financial pathways for Africans abroad.

Rao reiterated the guiding philosophy of Africapitalism, championed by UBA’s Founder and Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, which advocates for long-term private sector investments that generate both economic returns and social impact.

He stressed that as Africa positions itself as one of the world’s most dynamic growth frontiers, mobilising diaspora capital through trusted financial institutions will be central to financing infrastructure, enterprise development and industrial expansion.

“Africa will increasingly be financed by Africans themselves, including Africans abroad,” Rao said. “Our responsibility is to build the trusted financial infrastructure that makes this possible.”

With the launch of the new diaspora hub, UBA is betting that deeper financial integration of Africa’s global citizens will unlock a new era of continent-led growth.

“When Africa’s global citizens invest back into Africa, growth becomes inevitable,” he added.