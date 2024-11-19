UBA to put MSMEs through wealth management strategies, others

As part of its commitment to deepen the growth and sustainability of Micro, Small, and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) on the African continent, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) has concluded plans to empower business owners in this categories on strategies to sustain their businesses and remain relevant under the global harsh economy.

UBA said that these young business operators would be equipped to understand the importance of personal finance, wealth management, and strategies to ensure business growth while navigating through the frailties of the harsh economy

The bank noted that the micro, small, and medium business owners will be equipped with these skills during the fourth quarter of its 2024 business series, themed: ‘Profit with Purpose, Business Continuity’.

The UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, who spoke on the upcoming workshop yesterday, disclosed that the empowerment program would be held on Thursday, November 21st, 2024 at 12 pm inside the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA House, Marina, Lagos.

While urging intending participants are expected to register via the Registration Link at https://ubagroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UG0EUWSLTZqu91jSMSih5w, Fashola explained that the UBA Business Series is a regular workshop organized by the financial institution as capacity-building initiatives for small businesses.

Through the seminar, he noted that business leaders and professionals share well-researched insights on relevant topics and best practices for running successful businesses, especially in a challenging business environment.

According to him, Renowned leaders from diverse industries, including a prominent lawyer, award-winning film director, and producer, Bolanle Austen-Peters whose work has significantly impacted Nigerian Cinema, and theatre will headline this last quarter’ series. Her recent film House of GA’A has achieved a major milestone, reaching Netflix’s Global 10 list for indigenous language films.

“Other prominent entrepreneurs who will be on ground to give insightful tips are, Founder and Chief Executive of Asadtek Group Limited, Ghana; Dr. James Asare-Adjei; Award winning TV Personality & Multi Media Entrepreneur, Frank Edoho, Celebrated multimedia personality, Toke Makinwa and founder of Nigeria’s pioneering indigenous premium coffee brand, Happy Coffee, Princess Adeyinka Tekena”.

He noted that the vast knowledge and experience of the panelists, who have grown their businesses, will give participants more insight into managing their businesses to become resilient and adapt easily to political and economic changes within their society.

“We know small businesses are vital to the growth and advancement of every economy, that is why at UBA, we constantly look for ways of ensuring that these business owners and operators are well-equipped to grow their businesses successfully,” he said.

“This edition provides a platform for SMEs to learn from experienced entrepreneurs who have built and sustained businesses through the decades,” Fashola said. “Hearing their stories and strategies will be invaluable for any business owner looking to build a lasting enterprise”

Also speaking ahead of the event, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, noted that the business series is an invaluable learning opportunity, targeted at helping young and aspiring entrepreneurs scale up their businesses.

Ladipo further said, “At UBA, we are committed to empowering businesses of all sizes, and this business series is one way we are fulfilling that commitment”

“To this end, we have assembled an esteemed panel of speakers who will share their wealth of experience and insights on building a generational business. This is a must-attend event for anyone serious about the long-term success of their enterprise,” she said.