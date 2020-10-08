UBA steps up customer service delivery

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has disclosed that plans had been concluded to step up its customer service delivery, saying recent transformation being embarked on by the company was aimed at ensuring customers’ expectations were met through seamless and acceptable banking services.

The pan African financial institution explained that the innovations which include streamlining and automating bank processes, upgrading technology, training, and rewarding staff excellence, were geared at efficient service deliveries for customers’ satisfaction.

UBA’s Head of Operations, Alex Alozie, said that the initiatives were being intensified as part of the bank’s commitment to putting its customers first and whilst still reaffirming its leadership position in the banking sector.

Speaking during a virtual media parley to mark the 2020 Customer Service Week recently, Alozie assured customers that the bank’s management would stop at nothing in prioritizing customers’ welfare and satisfaction.

“In the last one year we have embarked on an intensive drive to transform our services across all service touchpoints including but not limited to banking halls, channels – internet, mobile, USSD, etc in Nigeria, Africa, and territories where we operate. We have ensured that our customers enjoy self-service, where they can carry out their transactions seamlessly on their devices, without visiting the banking hall. This has further boosted customers’ confidence as the services provide ease and convenience, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Honestly, I will say that the pandemic brought out the best of us. With newly improved products like UBA Connect – where our customers can carry out transactions from anywhere in the world – and our recently improved Mobile App, our uptime has improved significantly, and our branch operations have also recorded considerable improvement. All these are the outcome of the transformation journey which we embarked upon,” Alozie said.

On his part, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing, and Customer Experience, Michelle Nwoga, hinted that the bank was focused on being more intentional in its service delivery to customers, adding that strategic initiatives have been implemented to deliver differentiated experience to customers across all service touchpoints.

According to her, UBA is keen on meeting the demands of today’s diversified customer base by focusing on innovation, process re-engineering, experience optimization, and technology upgrade, etc. This is all in our effort to improve our service delivery, improve our customers’ satisfaction, and deepen our market share.

“Apart from this, we have also embarked on thoroughly equipping our people to deliver exceptional service, while also leveraging on data for insight to guide business decision making. We are no longer a one-size-fits-all organization, as we now personalize services based on individual specific demands; this is largely because we know that the customer is the only one that matters, and we tailor all our activities in line with their expectations,” Nwoga said.